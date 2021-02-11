1091 Pictures And RTG Features Expand Deal To Shoot For Hoops Docs

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 Pictures has teamed with RTG Features to expand the independent film distributor’s documentary slate with new titles specifically focused on basketball.

Under the new partnership, both 1091 and RTG will acquire and distribute film that align with their goals to offer global audiences rich and diverse stories highlighting new stories from the world of basketball. The partnership will create a dedicated pipeline to market and promote films in concert with hoops brands including SLAM and Five-Star Basketball.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with RTG Features, along with the teams at SLAM and Five-Star Basketball, to find passionate and dedicated communities for each of our films,” said Danny Grant, SVP of Film and Strategic Partnerships at 1091 Pictures.

The latest title for the partnership is Megan Harrington and Johnathan Cipit’s The House That Rob Built. Available to purchase and rent nationwide starting Feb. 23, The House That Rob Built is a women’s basketball documentary that chronicles the story of Rob Selvig, the pioneering coach of the University of Montana’s “Lady Griz” basketball team.

RTG and 1091 also have Stephon Margury’s Gap Year, which is available on digital platforms worldwide. Gap Year takes a look at the NBA’s one-and-done rule through the lens of five-star-prospect Darius Bazley, following him from high school to the NBA draft.

“After two successful film launches together last year, we are excited to go even deeper with the team at 1091 Pictures to identify extraordinary documentary films that align with the iconic brands of SLAM and Five-Star Basketball and give them the distribution they deserve,” said Aron Phillips, COO at RTG Features.