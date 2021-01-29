‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Sets Q1 Debut Date On HBO Max

While it was rumored that Zack Snyder’s extended cut of Justice League would drop around March, HBO Max announced today that it will be Thursday, March 18.

Snyder said that his new version of Justice League will be made in four-hour episodic installments. It’s an extended cut that’s similar to what Quentin Tarantino did with The Hateful Eight by rolling out an episodic structure on Netflix.

WarnerMedia also announced the foreign launches for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Timed with the pic’s premiere on HBO Max in the U.S., the DC movie will be available exclusively on HBO services in Europe across the Nordics, Central Europe, Spain, and Portugal as well as on the HBO GO service in Asia. In Latin America the title will premiere exclusively on HBO Max when the service launches in the region later this year.

Justice League was finished by Joss Whedon after Snyder had to step away due to a family tragedy. The movie, which brings together a number of star-studded DC superheroes, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, was released in November 2017 and grossed $229M stateside, $657.9M WW.