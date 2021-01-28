Zach Braff Joins Gabrielle Union For ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Reimagining At Disney+

Zach Braff is attached to join Gabrielle Union in the forthcoming Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining from Black-ish producer Kenya Barris. The film is being developed for Disney+ and is slated to drop on the streamer in 2022.

The new version of the family comedy centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Braff is set to play the father. Gail Lerner will direct while Shawn Levy and Union will serve as executive producers.

The news of Union starring and Barris producing the reimagining was revealed during Disney Investor Day in December. This marks a third iteration of the family comedy as the first one was based on the real lives of Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and his sister Ernestine The 2003 iteration starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt was directed by Shawn Levy and is the one that is most known. In 2005, Martin and Hunt reprised their roles in the sequel Cheaper By The Dozen 2 which was directed by Adam Shankman.

Braff can next be seen in the indie The Comeback Trail opposite Robert DeNiro and in Percy opposite Christopher Walken.

