YouTube Gets Back With Demi Lovato In Four-Part Documentary Series – Update

UPDATE: Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will premiere on March 23 with the first two episodes and then airing weekly.

EXCLUSIVE (June 25, 2020): YouTube has greenlit a four-part documentary series following pop-star Demi Lovato.

The series will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, who was a director on and exec produced Quibi’s recent &Music series, and produced by Ratner’s OBB Pictures, which produced YouTube’s recent Justin Bieber: Seasons series.

The new series will follow Lovato returning to show fans her personal and musical journey over the past three years. Earlier this year, Lovato performed the National Anthem before Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This comes nearly two years after the digital platform and the This Is Me singer were set to do a follow-up doc to Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

That film, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, was released in 2017 and has been viewed more than 32M times. It chronicled the recording of her Tell Me You Love Me record and her life and career including her stint on the Disney Channel and her struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction.

The Google-owned service had been in talks to make a follow-up film in 2018 before Lovato overdosed and that project was put on hold. She is understood to have recently seen the Justin Bieber series and reached back out to YouTube to say she is ready to make another doc.

The news comes ahead of YouTube’s NewFronts presentation to advertisers, where Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl is set to unveil a slew of new originals.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” said Demi Lovato.

“We are excited to continue sharing Demi’s brave story,” added Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “YouTube Originals is committed to telling real stories about the complexities of life and for Demi to use our global platform to open up about this chapter is something we are very proud of.”

“Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life is going to leave the audience with a complete understanding of everything she’s been through and ultimately where she is going. Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary is going to answer the many questions that have been out there – providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being,” said Director and Executive Producer Michael D. Ratner.