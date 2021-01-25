Scott Michael Foster Joins Season 3 Of Netflix’s ‘You’

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Michael Foster, who starred in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has joined Netflix’s serial-killer thriller You.

Foster, who played Nathaniel Plimpton III in The CW’s musical comedy-drama, will recur in the third season of You, which stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Foster, who has also featured in ABC’s Blood and Oil, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire and Showtime’s Californication, will play Ryan, a local television reporter. A well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction, Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way.

He joins new cast members Adam Speedman, Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant as well as Saffron Burrows, who was promoted to series regular, Dylan Arnold and Tati Gabrielle.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman, but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Gamble is showrunner and exec produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

Foster is repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.