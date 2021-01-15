‘You’ Creators Reunite To Adapt Caroline Kepnes’ ‘Providence’ At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The team behind hit serial killer drama You is getting the band back together – this time for Peacock.

Sera Gamble has teamed up with Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment to adapt You author Caroline Kepnes’ book Providence for the NBCU streamer.

The project, which is currently in development, will be written by Gamble and You writer Neil Reynolds.

Gamble, via her Man Sewing Dinosaur shingle, and Reynolds, who has also written for The Vampire Diaries and Doom Patrol, will exec produce alongside Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Warner Bros. is the studio.

It reunites team with Susan Rovner, who was previously at You studio Warner Bros. and who is now Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal.

Providence was published in 2018 by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s Random House imprint Lenny Books and is Kepnes third book after You and its sequel Hidden Bodies, and is unrelated to the You universe.

It tells the story of 12-year-old Jon Bronson, who, ten years ago, vanished, along with five of his classmates. Reappearing as a grown man with no recollection of his adolescence, he attempts to re-enter life and to connect with his childhood crush, Chloe Sayers, who never lost hope that Jon was out there and would one day return. But unbeknownst to him, his time away has granted him — and the others that vanished — horrific supernatural abilities. Now Jon’s own body won’t allow him to get physically close to the love of his life. Jon must figure out what was done to him and the others — and why.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Sera, Neil and Greg once again and bring to life another adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ gripping novels, this time with supernatural thriller and mysterious love story, Providence,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal. “On the drama development side we are ramping up cross-genre series that have wide appeal, and Providence is a shining example of the types of shows we’re looking to bring to Peacock.”