Xander Berkeley Joins ‘The Republic Of Sarah’; ‘Young Rock’ Casts Taj Cross

EXCLUSIVE: Xander Berkeley (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) is set for a recurring role opposite Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell in the CW’s The Republic of Sarah, from writer-producer Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, CBS Studios and studio-based Fulwell 73. Written by King, in The Republic of Sarah, faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch. Berkeley will play Paul, Sarah and Danny’s father. Long absent from the lives of his family, Paul returns to Greylock in search of redemption for his past mistakes. Or so it seems. Brilliant but imperfect, Paul’s innate distrust of authority – so that’s who Sarah got it from – often causes him to act impulsively and selfishly. Berkeley previous credits include series regular roles on 24, Nikita and The Walking Dead and features Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Air Force One. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: Taj Cross (PEN15) has joined the cast of NBC’s Young Rock, a single-camera comedy inspired by Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name, The Rock, in a recurring role. The project comes from Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan. The series focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life with Dwayne set to appear in each episode. Cross will play Gabe, 15-year-old Dwayne’s (Bradley Constant) best friend and partner in crime. But unlike Dwayne, Gabe actually looks 15. He’s enthusiastic, quick with an opinion, and ready for any adventure, although he prefers ones that involve cars, beers or girls. Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions. Young Rock is Cross’ second major television role. He portrays Sam in Maya Eskine and Anna Konkle’s original series PEN15 on Hulu. He’s repped by MC Talent Management and AKA Talent Agency.