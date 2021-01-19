‘X-Men’ Star Alexandra Shipp Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actress Alexandra Shipp.

Shipp recently wrapped filming Lin-Manuel Miranda and Netflix’s Tick, Tick… BOOM!, she is the female lead opposite Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens, for Netflix. She is best known for her role as ‘Storm’ in Twentieth Century Fox’s X-Men franchise films Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, and her role in the critically acclaimed film Love, Simon from Greg Berlanti.

Shipp can currently be seen in Nancy Meyers’ Father Of The Bride Part 3 (Ish) on Netflix. She will next be seen in David Sandberg’s Kung Fury II opposite Michael Fassbender, and Lionsgate’s Silk Road with Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

Her other credits include Warner Bros’ Shaft, Jexi for CBS Films, and Netflix’s All The Bright Places, which premiered last year.

Shipp additionally played the title role in the Lifetime biopic Aaliyah: Princess Of R&B. In 2018, Shipp was named the recipient of the annual Women In Film “Face of the Future Award®” in recognition of her extraordinary acting achievement; honored at the 2018 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards®, and received the “Raising Star Award” at the 2018 Napa Valley Film Festival.

She continues to be represented by LINK Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.