‘Women Of the Movement’: Chris Coy, Julia McDermott & Carter Jenkins Join ABC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Coy, Julia McDermott and Carter Jenkins are set to co-star opposite Adrienne Warren in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

The six-episode limited series, set to premiere in 2021, centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till (Cedric Joe) following his brutal killing in the Jim Crow South.

McDermott, Jenkins and Coy have been will play Carolyn Bryant, her husband Roy Bryant, and his half-brother J. W. Milam, respectively, the Mississippi trio at the center of Emmett Till’s murder.

Tonya Pinkins and Glynn Turman also co-star.

Women of the Movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Cerar serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith via Roc Nation; Smith and James Lassiter for Overbrook; as well as Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann of Kapital Entertainment. Also executive producing are Gina Prince-Bythewood, who will direct the first episode, Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Film Group; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of Middleton Media Group; and David Clark via Mazo Partners. Kapital is the studio.

Filming is slated to begin today in Mississippi where the project has created a quarantine bubble, with the essential-only production team overseen by EP and Kapital’s head of production Lohmann, who will be on site for the duration of the shoot.

Coy was a series regular on HBO’s The Deuce and Cinemax’s Banshee and recurred on AMC’s The Walking Dead and ABC’s Station 19 and Hulu’s Castle Rock. He also starred in the 2018 feature The Front Runner. He is repped by WME, Main Title Entertainment and attorney Cheryl Snow.

McDermott, a graduate of the 2019 Juilliard School of Drama, went straight from her graduation to Ireland where she performed in Epiphany by Brian Watkins at the Druid Theater at the Galway Festival, opposite Bill Irwin. While there, she booked Heroes Of the Fourth Turning at Playwrights Horizons which won Obie, Lucille Lortel and NY Drama Circle Awards in NY. Most recently, McDermott performed in a workshop production of Hair for Netflix, directed by Kenny Ortega. She is repped by D2 Management and ICM Partners.

Jenkins recently did an arc on DC’s Doom Patrol on HBO Max. He will next be seen in After We Fell and After Ever Happy, the third and fourth installments in the popular After film franchise. Jenkins is best known as one of the stars of the Freeform series Famous In Love, and for his role on AMC’s Mad Men. Recently seen in the indie drama Summer Of 8 and the Netflix feature Circle, Jenkins is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.