Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘CODA’ Sparks First Sundance Film Festival Bidding Battle

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘CODA’ Sparks First Bidding Battle At 2021 Sundance Fest
Read the full story

‘Woke’ Director Mo Marable To Helm Disney+ ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Reboot Starring Zac Efron

Mo Marable Kovert

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ reboot of the 80s classic Three Men And A Baby is gaining steam as director Mo Marable has been tapped to direct the movie for the streamer. Zac Efron recently signed on to star in the pic.

The remake is intended for Disney+ with Disney’s live-action division running point. Gordon Gray is producing.

The original pic starrec Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson – as New York bachelors who find themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for, an infant. Drug dealers who threatened the child also figured into the plot.

The movie becoming the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark domestically. It was followed by Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990.

Will Reichel wrote the script for the remake. It is unclear how the material will be updated.

Marable is also set to direct Grand Crew, Dan Goor, and Phil Jackson’s upcoming comedy for NBC, the pilot to None of the Above for Disney, an episode of The Dropout for Hulu Jeff Bridges FX series The Old Man.

Marable has directed numerous acclaimed comedies on TV, including the last three seasons of IFC’s Brockmire. He also served as an Executive Producer and multiple episodes of VEEP, Insecure, It’s Always Sunny, The Last OG, and Lodge 49, among others.

He is repped by UTA and manager Trevor Engelson at Underground.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad