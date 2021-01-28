WME Adds Caroline Yim And Zach Iser As Partners, Co-Heads Of Hip-Hop/R&B Music Division

Caroline Yim and Zach Iser have joined WME, where the pair will be partners and co-heads of the agency Music division’s Hip-Hop/R&B team. They come over from CAA, where their clients included Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Caesar and Swae Lee.

The move comes after WME earlier this month hired music agent Aaron Tannenbaum from CAA to join as a partner based in its Nashville office. Yim and Iser will run the Hip-Hop/R&B team alongside fellow co-heads James Rubin and Kevin Shivers.

“Caroline and Zach reflect the future of the music business, having already built an incredible roster of artists through their entrepreneurial approach to client representation,” said Scott Clayton, Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, co-heads of WME’s Music Division. “Their addition underscores our commitment to the Hip-Hop/R&B space, and their energy will serve as a tremendous benefit to both our colleagues and clients.”

Yim began her career at MCA Records before transitioning to ICM Partners and then CAA. Iser began his career as a talent manager and promoter in New York City before joining ICM Partners as the agency’s youngest agent at the time.