WME Adds Music Agent Aaron Tannenbaum As Partner

WME said Monday that music agent Aaron Tannenbaum has joined the agency as a partner based in its Nashville office. Tannenbaum, who had been at CAA since 2010, specializes in country artists and has repped singers including Luke Combs, Brantley Gilbert, Michael Ray and Walker Hays among others. No word yet on which clients will make the move with him.

“Aaron has earned a reputation in our business as an agent who has a strong ability to identify talent and takes the long view in building an artist’s career, making him a great fit for us,” Scott Clayton, WME’s Co-Head of Music, said today.

Added Jay Williams, co-head of WME’s Nashville office: “As our Nashville office continues to grow, Aaron represents a significant addition to our team and we look forward to bringing his creativity and strategic approach to our colleagues and clients.”

The hire comes after several moves in June in the agency’s Music division. That’s when Marc Geiger, a partner and WME’s longtime worldwide Head of Music, exited after 17 years, and WME’s Co-Head of Music Sara Newkirk Simon transitioned to a consultant role at WME’s parent Endeavor. In the new structure, Lucy Dickins was elevated to Co-Head alongside Clayton and Kirk Sommer.

In October, WME music agent Brent Smith exited after an internal investigation.

Before CAA, Tannenbaum was at Paradigm.