Ellen Pompeo Producing Limited Series Based On Elin Hilderbrand’s ‘Paradise’ Trilogy In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development Winter In Paradise, a limited series based on the first book in Elin Hilderbrand’s bestelling Paradise trilogy, from husband-and-wife writing team André and Maria Jacquemetton (Mad Men), Ellen Pompeo and her Calamity Jane production company, Andrew Stearn Productions and ABC Signature, where Calamity Jane is based.

Little, Brown & Company

Written by the Jacquemettons, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s Paradise trilogy, the series tells the story of a husband’s secret life and a wife’s new beginning. Irene Steele shares her idyllic life in a beautiful Iowa City Victorian house with a husband who loves her to an extreme. But when her husband dies in a perplexing manner, Irene soon learns that her husband has been living a secret life with an entirely separate family on the distant Caribbean island of St. John. As Irene untangles a web of intrigue and deceit, and as she and her sons find themselves drawn into the vibrant island culture, they have to face the truth about their family and their future.

André and Maria Jacquemetton executive produce with Pompeo and Laura Holstein for Calamity Jane, Andrew Stearn for Andrew Stearn Productions and Hilderbrand.

Hilderbrand’s Paradise trilogy is comprised of the novels Winter In Paradise, released in 2018, followed by What Happens In Paradise and Troubles in Paradise in 2020, published by Little, Brown and Company.

André and Maria Jacquemetton served as writers-producers on all six seasons of Mad Men, rising to executive producers for the final two seasons. They also served as consulting producers on The Romanoffs.

Pompeo stars in and produces ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which is currently in its 17th season. She also serves as co-executive producer on ABC’s firefighter drama Station 19.

