William Barr Calls Donald Trump’s Conduct “A Betrayal Of His Office And Supporters”

Former Attorney General William Barr said that President Donald Trump’s conduct in advance of a mob siege of the Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”

According to a statement to the Associated Press, Barr said that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”

Barr resigned last month, and was replaced by Jeffrey Rosen, who is serving as acting attorney general. Before he stepped down, Barr said that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread election fraud that would have changed the outcome of the presidential election, even as Trump has continued to push false claims.

In June, in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests, Barr appeared in Lafayette Square Park in advance of the clearing of demonstrators from the area. Trump then staged a photo op in front of a church. Barr later denied that he gave the order to clear the demonstrators, who were hit with pepper balls in a chaotic scene captured live on news networks.

In a press conference before his exit, Barr also said that no special counsel was needed to investigate claims of election fraud or of Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would do — I would name one, but I haven’t, and I’m not going to,” he said.