‘Where The Crawdads Sing’: Taylor John Smith And Harris Dickinson Join Film Adaptation For 3000 Pictures, Hello Sunshine And Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson are set to join Daisy Edgar-Jones in 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine’s film adaptation of publishing phenomenon Where The Crawdads Sing, based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel. Set up at Sony, the film is being directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated scribe Lucy Alibar.

Like Edgar-Jones, Smith and Dickinson were among a slew of talent vying for the male leads in the film, in what turned in to two of the more coveted roles among young rising stars.

The story takes place in the mid-20th century South and centers on Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine with Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Selling nearly 8.5 million copies worldwide, Owen’s debut novel has spent an astonishing 124 weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List and has topped The New York Times Fiction Bestsellers of 2019 and 2020 for 54 non-consecutive weeks.

G.P. Putnam’s Sons published the book in August 2018.

Smith can currently be seen in Shadow in the Clouds starring Chloe Grace Moretz and most recently starred in The Outpost, an adaptation of Jake Tapper’s nonfiction book. His other credits include HBO’s critically acclaimed limited series Sharp Objects starring Amy Adams and Wolves opposite Michael Shannon and Carla Gugino. He recently wrapped filming a yet to be titled action film opposite Liam Neeson and directed by Mark Williams.

Dickinson will next be seen in The King’s Man starring Ralph Fiennes. His other credits include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and he recently completed filming on Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness and the sequel to Joanna Hogg’s critically acclaimed film The Souvenir.

Smith is repped by ICM and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Dickinson is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, 42 and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.