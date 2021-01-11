Weta Digital Names Disney Vet Ann Le Cam SVP Global Talent & Animation Production

Former Walt Disney Animation vet Ann Le Cam has joined Weta Digital as SVP, Global Talent & Animation Production.

She will be based in Weta Digital’s Los Angeles office and report to CEO Prem Akkaraju.

Le Cam recently served as SVP of Studio Planning and Talent at Walt Disney Animation Studios and held executive positions during her three decade run in Production, Studio Planning, Data Analytics and Human Resources.

At Disney Animation, Ann led the production resource structure for all projects, developed integrated partnerships within production and technology, redesigned the studio’s people and talent structures, strategies and organization, and created an engaged inclusive community in support of all films, shorts and special projects.

“Throughout her career, Ann has built a reputation for innovative thinking, transformational leadership and production excellence,” stated CEO Akkaraju. “As we expand Weta globally and into original content and animation, it was important to bring in someone of Ann’s caliber in this leadership role.”

“Weta is a company where quality, risk-taking and innovation are key and it is such an exciting time in its evolution” said Le Cam. “The growth plan is ambitious and remains true to the investment in top talent that has been the bedrock of Weta’s success so far. The challenges ahead will bring new opportunities for talent around the globe to continue the good work in new ways. I look forward to working with Prem and the team at Weta in the exciting chapter ahead.”