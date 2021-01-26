Wayne Brady To Guest Star In Showtime Drama Pilot ‘American Gigolo’

EXCLUSIVE: Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady is to guest star in Showtime’s American Gigolo pilot.

Brady, who had previously featured in The CW’s Black Lightning, will play Lorenzo in the TV reboot of the Richard Gere film.

Lorenzo in the best friend, roommate and mentor of male escort Julian Kaye, played by series star Jon Bernthal. If the project goes to series, he will recur.

The project hails from David Hollander, Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Written and directed by Hollander, American Gigolo the series is a present-day reimagining of the iconic film. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his one true love.

Brady has also appeared in The Masked Singer and starred in theatrical productions of Chicago, Kinky Boots and Hamilton. He is starring in and exec producing Fox’s new format Game of Talents in March.

Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré and Gabriel LaBelle also feature.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Hollander, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer

Brady is repped ColorCreative And CAA.