‘Watchmen’ Emmy Nominee Jovan Adepo Joins Shailene Woodley Serial Killer Thriller ‘Misanthrope’

EXCLUSIVE: Jovan Adepo is boarding FilmNation’s serial killer thriller Misanthrope opposite Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn.

The movie follows a talented, but troubled cop, who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a mass murderer. Adepo will play MacKenzie a young FBI agent, who is deeply involved in hunting down the murderer. Damián Szifron is directing off a screenplay he co-wrote with Jonathan Wakeham. Aaron Ryder is producing for FilmNation Entertainment, alongside Stuart Manashil, Woodley, and Szifron. Cameras are set to roll in Montreal this month.

An Upper Heyford, England native, Adepo, notched a supporting actor Emmy nomination in the limited series category for his turn as Will Reeves/Hooded Justice in HBO’s Watchmen; a vigilante who lived a double life and in many ways was the pioneer to the Watchmen’s crusading causes against tyrants in power. We first meet him in the sublime black and white episode, co-written by creator Damon Lindelof, “This Extraordinary Being”.

Adepo’s most recent projects include The Stand for CBS All Access, Emmy winner Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’, Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, and his breakout role as Denzel Washington and Viola Davis’ son in the Oscar-winning feature Fences.

Adepo is represented by WME, Strategic and Powerline Entertainment