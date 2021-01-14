WarnerMedia Announces Departure Of Luis F. Peraza And Roberto Rios, Pioneering HBO Latin America Execs

WarnerMedia Latin America announced the departures of veteran execs Luis F. Peraza, who is President of Networks for HBO Latin America, and Roberto Rios, who serves as Corporate Vice President of Original Production for HBO Latin America. The duo will be leaving the company in the latter half of February.

Peraza was on the team that founded HBO Latin America and launched the service. He is responsible for the development of the first premium local content in the market. During his tenure, Peraza oversaw the production of more original content at HBO Latin America than any other premium entertainment subscription-based service in the region.

“Luis is an industry giant who helped shape the Latin American media business,” said Whit Richardson, President, WarnerMedia Latin America. “We are deeply thankful for his leadership and his vision to bring HBO to the highest levels of recognition in our region.”

Related Story UPDATE: WarnerMedia Defends Walter Hamada In Response To Ray Fisher Twitter Blast Over His 'Flash' Dismissal

Peraza said, “I am very proud to have helped launch the service 30 years ago and shaped it to its current state…I am thankful to so many talented co-workers and colleagues who have joined in this enterprise. I wish them the very best in continuing to position our company and our brand as a favorite in the region.”

Rios joined HBO in 1994 as a programming executive. He was the first employee in Brazil, where he helped launch the company. Rios went on to become head of Original Production, creating content aired via the HBO and Cinemax signals throughout the world. Over the past 27 years, Rios also managed the acquisition of broadcasting rights for thousands of films and programs.

“Beto has helped HBO achieve many firsts in our region,” said Tomás Yankelevich, Chief Content Officer, GE, WarnerMedia Latin America. “He has laid the groundwork for our company…and we want to recognize his passion and commitment to the regional production in Latin America. We wish him all the best in his next phase and hope we can continue to collaborate together in future projects.

“By providing the space where creative minds could show fresh ideas, develop new formats and take creative risks to build stories that connect to the audience in the region,” said Rios, “I wanted to create an environment where quality and creative freedom served as a magnet for talent. I feel very fortunate to have helped HBO make a difference in the Latin American industry, and will treasure these stories forever.”