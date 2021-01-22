Warner Bros. Names Blake Bryant Communications Head Of Global Brands & Experiences

PR and marketing veteran Blake Bryant has been named Head of Communications for Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences.

He will report to Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences and Johanna Fuentes, Head of Global Communications, Warner Media Studios and Networks Group. He’ll be based in Los Angeles.

Bryant will oversee external and internal communications for Global Brands and Experiences, DC, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Themed Entertainment and the Global Franchise group. He’ll manage the teams responsible for consumer publicity, while also serving as lead on executive, business and strategic communications. He’ll also work with the various publicity teams across the Studios and Networks Group on all franchise-related communications.

Prior to joining WBGBE, Bryant was SVP, Worldwide Marketing and Publicity, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, with responsibility for all program publicity, marketing, brand management, media strategy, crisis communications and advertising creative for all programming produced by Warner Bros. Television’s three unscripted divisions (Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Shed Media and Telepictures). Bryant worked on such series as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bachelor and its spinoffs, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Real, Ellen’s Game of Games, Extra and Ava Duvernay’s first unscripted series, the upcoming Home Sweet Home.

Before joining Warner Bros., Bryant worked for seven years as VP of Creative Services at Disney/ABC Domestic Television where he oversaw consumer and sales marketing creative and advertising for the unit’s off-network and syndicated programming. Prior to his work at the studios, he spent more than 20 years in local television station marketing, publicity, production, programming, and station operations, including seven years with the NBC Owned Television Station group in Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco.

He has been recognized with numerous Broadcast Marketing awards, including three local market Emmy Awards and Nominations and six NATAS Emmy wins for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Since we founded GBE in 2018, our laser focus has been to develop and move our incredible brands and franchises even closer to our fans and become an organic part of their lives,” said Lifford. “A key component of this plan is effectively communicating directly with our various audiences, and we’re excited to have Blake joining the team to head up these efforts. He’s got great instincts and a seasoned perspective and will help us take our communications strategies to the next level.”