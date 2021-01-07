Warner Bros. Names Josh Goldstine President of Worldwide Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: It what was greatly expected, Warner Bros. is set to name Josh Goldstine President of Worldwide Marketing, the former Universal exec taking over the post once occupied by Blair Rich. Warners is in the process of working on a deal with Goldstine, having just offered him the job. He’ll officially join the Burbank, CA studio later this month.

Goldstine will report to Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and work with the division’s senior management team. Goldstine will be charged with overseeing the studio’s global theatrical release slate including all Warner Bros, New Line, DC, Warner Animation group and HBO Max original features. His oversight will include Warner Bros. Pictures’ worldwide creative advertising, publicity, media, global digital, global promotions, worldwide research and multi-cultural groups.

Said Emmerich, “Josh is an outstanding marketer, with an impressive track record of eventizing a broad range of movies to great success in both theaters and more recently on streaming platforms,” said Emmerich. “He loves cinema, is a believer in the continued importance of the theatrical experience, and is incredibly deft at understanding and distilling filmmaker’s visions and intentions into attention-grabbing and results-delivering marketing campaigns. He has a future-focused skill set that will help us strategically navigate our evolving business, launching both our theatrical films and HBO Max original movies. He is a great addition to the Pictures Group, and we can’t wait for him to get started.”

In the wake of Rich’s departure, Goldstine was already consulting on Warner Bros. theatrical titles, i.e. The Little Things and Judas and the Black Messiah and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which are also getting a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Blair, along with JP Richards, former co-president of worldwide marketing, left in early November as the dynamics of the theatrical marketing job had changed, especially as the studio was poised to embrace a theatrical-HBO Max day-and-date strategy for Wonder Woman 1984 and its current 2021 slate.

Previously Goldstine was President of Worldwide Marketing for Universal. He left in March 2018 and was accused of “inappropriate conduct” but was later cleared of those allegations and awarded a $20M arbitration. Sources say that Warner Bros. vetted Goldstine before his consulting gig and that he was cleared. Following the departure of former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara and the storm he left under, Warners has been mindful and exercised great scrutiny in the executives they’re hiring. At Uni, Goldstine oversaw the campaigns for such movies as Jurassic World, the Despicable Me, Pitch Perfect and Fast & Furious franchises as well as Get Out, Split, Sing, Secret Life of Pets, Straight Outta Compton and Fifty Shades of Grey. During his time at Universal, 2011 to 2018, his team had more than 30 films reach No. 1 at the domestic box office, including Snow White and the Huntsman, Ted, The Bourne Legacy, Mama, Oblivion, Fast & Furious 6, The Purge, Ride Along, Neighbors, Dumb and Dumber To and the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables. Goldstine helped propel Universal to an unprecedented run at the box office, resulting in four of the five most profitable years in the company’s history. In 2015, the studio broke numerous records: the then highest-grossing domestic, international and worldwide box office of any single year in any film studio’s history; the first time any studio had three films cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office with Furious 7, Jurassic World and Illumination’s Minions; and six films opened No. 1 at the domestic box office.

Prior to Uni, Goldstine spent over two decades with Sony Pictures, where he held a variety of marketing positions, including President of Creative Advertising. During his years at Sony, Goldstine personally oversaw a number of creative campaigns for films including the Academy Award-winning The Social Network, the original Spider-Man franchise, Casino Royale, Da Vinci Code, Jerry Maguire, Groundhog Day, and eight movies with Will Smith, including Men In Black.

Most recently, Goldstine served as a marketing consultant working with a wide array of clients, including Activision/Blizzard, Legendary, Amazon and Sony Pictures, and provided insight and guidance on projects ranging from videogames (Candy Crush) to streaming releases (Borat’s Subsequent Movie Film, Enola) and feature films (Knives Out. the upcoming Godzilla v. Kong, Dune).

Goldstine has received dozens of advertising honors, including numerous Clio Key Art awards and gold medals from the New York and London Advertising Festivals. He is a graduate of Harvard University.