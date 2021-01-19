Warner Bros. Dates ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel For 2023 With David Heyman Producing

Warner Bros will be releasing Wonka on March 17, 2023, a prequel to Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which focuses on the candy architect Willy Wonka’s younger days before having his confection empire.

The movie has been in development for roughly four years. David Heyman was always attached as producer, and Paddington director Paul King is helming. It’s early days for this project and it won’t be shooting while UK is in lockdown. The hope is for a September shoot. No casting yet.

Paramount released the original 1971 first Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory movie starring Gene Wilder in the title role, based on the Dahl classic. Warner Bros. had the 2005 Tim Burton remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Johnny Depp in an uncanny Michael Jackson-like inspired turn, which amassed $475M.

There are no other wide releases date for March 17, 2023. Disney is holding March 10 of that year for an untitled live action movie. Universal and 20th Century Studios both have RSVP’ed March 24 with untitled event movies.