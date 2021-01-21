CAA Signs Award Winning ‘Central Station’ & ‘The Motorcycle Diaries’ Filmmaker Walter Salles

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker, documentarian, and philanthropist Walter Salles.

A USC alum, Salles has been a filmmaker for 35 years, his 1995 feature Foreign Land selected by over 40 film festivals and being local hit in his homeland.

CAA

His 1998 drama Central Station about a former school teacher, who writes letters for illiterate people, and a young boy, whose mother recently died died, searching for the father he never knew; was nominated for two Oscars — Best Foreign Language Film and Fernanda Montenegro for Best Actress– and won the Foreign Language Film Golden Globe, blasted him off to a career in Hollywood. The movie also won a BAFTA, and the Berlin International Film Festival’s Golden Bear.

His 2004 feature The Motorcycle Diaries from Focus Features, about an early road trip made by Che Guevara and Alberto Granado through South America that defined their revolutionary beginnings, grabbed a Golden Globe nom, and won the Ecumenical Prize and the Francois Chalais Award at the Cannes Film Festival, an Oscar in the Best Song category (for “Al Otro Lado Del Rio” from Jorge Drexler), and a BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film.

Salles finally brought the long-gestating Francis Ford Coppola production of Jack Kerouac’s 1957 novel On the Road to the big screen in 2012 starring Kristen Stewart, Amy Adams, Garrett Hedlund and Sam Riley. The pic made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Salles’ 2001 title Behind the Sun about a young man who questions the tradition of violence between two rival families, was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Foreign Language film category.

The filmmaker continues to be represented by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.