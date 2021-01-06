Warner Bros Extends Walter Hamada As President Of DC Films

Warner Bros has reupped Walter Hamada as president of DC Films. He will continue to oversee the DC film slate, along with features produced for the HBO Max streaming platform. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed, but Hamada’s new contract runs through 2023.

“Walter is not only passionate about story and the DC canon, he’s also a thoughtful and incredibly talented executive who is fully committed to investing the time and care necessary for moviemaking on this scale,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group. “With Walter overseeing our DC movies for theatrical exhibition and on HBO Max, we are excited for him and his team to bring more of these stories to life, working with new and established talent to broaden the reach and diversity of the DC cinematic universe.”

Hamada currently oversees WBPG’s slate of films based on DC’s superheroes and super-villains, as well as titles based on other characters and stories also licensed from DC including its Vertigo and Mad Magazine imprints. He and the DC-based film team also draw upon resources from across both Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema. Going forward, this group will increase its production level to include producing several feature-length productions specifically for the HBO Max platform each year, while continuing to produce a roster of theatrical releases through the Warner Bros Pictures and New Line labels.

In 2019, Hamada oversaw production of New Line’s Shazam! and Warner Bros Pictures’ blockbuster Joker , which earned almost $1.1 billion at the global box office and was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s original score. In February 2020, DC-Based Films released Birds of Prey. The division most recently released Wonder Woman 1984, which was received with mix reviews but played a huge part in launching the WB and HBO Max day-and-date slate.

The slate of upcoming DC films includes The Suicide Squad , in theaters worldwide and on HBO Max in the U.S. this summer, and in 2022 and beyond The Batman, Aquaman 2 , The Flash , Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods , Batgirl , Static Shock , and the recently announced Wonder Woman 3.