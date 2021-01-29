‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Walker’ Ticks Down In Week 2

ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kept up its pace Thursday, scoring a night-leading 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.39 million viewers. The network’s lineup that included fellow game shows The Chase (0.6, 4.72M) and The Hustler (0.5, 2.98M) helped ABC top primetime in total viewers.

Wheel and Hustler were even with last week’s Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates, while The Chase dropped a tenth.

ABC tied for the nightly demo win with Fox, which saw Hell’s Kitchen (0.7, 2.49M) and Last Man Standing (0.4, 2.46M) steady with last week and bookending Call Me Kat (0.6, 2.42M), which got a tenth bump to match the demo it got in its time-period premiere January 8.

On the CW, Walker (0.3, 2.10M) saw just a small turndown from its big series premiere a week ago, when its debut was the most watched telecast in the 8 p.m. Thursday time slot for the network since December 2016. The Jared Padalecki-fronted reboot last night led into Legacies (0.2, 0.73M), which maintained its premiere numbers from last week.

NBC’s rookie Mr. Mayor (0.5, 3.19M) was steady for a third week in a row, and Superstore (0.4, 1.97M) was steady as well. A Law & Order: SVU encore led into Dateline (0.5, 2.38M), the night’s biggest mover up two tenths week over week.

CBS’ originals last night included The Unicorn (0.3, 3.06M), down a tenth with repeats ahead of it. Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.78M) was even.