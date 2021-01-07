‘Walker’ Casts Rebekah Graf; Grace Porter Joins ‘Godfather Of Harlem’

Rebekah Graf (S.W.A.T.) is set for a recurring role opposite Keegan Allen and Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, from Rideback and CBS Studios. Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. Graf will play Crystal, a bright eyed, wild and charming woman, the type who married an unhinged criminal because he promised her an exciting life. She is reckless and lies with ease, but there is a humanity beneath her. Graf recently guest-starred on S.W.A.T. She played Heather Locklear in Netflix’s Motley Crue movie The Dirt and can next be seen in the indie feature Grace and Grit. Graf is repped by Media Artists Group, Matt Sherman Management and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Newcomer Grace Porter has booked a recurring role opposite in the upcoming second season of Epix drama series Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker. Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Porter will play Betty Shabazz, the wife of Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch). Porter is a recent graduate of New York University’s Tisch Graduate School of Acting where she received her Master’s degree. Some of her work at NYU included Ma in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Emmy in A Dollshouse Part II. She was last seen in The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit production of Measure For Measure. TV credits include Madam Secretary and Prodigal Son. Porter is repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment