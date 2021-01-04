‘Virgin River’ Dethrones ‘The Crown’ Atop Nielsen Streaming Rankings

Virgin River ended the run of The Crown in the top spot in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, racking up almost 1.8 billion minutes of viewing from November 30 to December 6.

The show’s 10-episode second season debuted in the latter weeks of 2020 and has risen steadily through the ranks. (See the full top 10 below.)

Netflix said in December it had renewed the romantic drama for a third season, with Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber joining the cast. The series is based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr. It centers on a nurse practitioner played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River and finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected.

The Crown, whose fourth season had a splashy debut in November, is still piling up significant viewing, with almost 1.5 billion total minutes of viewing. Nielsen’s streaming rankings — which come with a lengthy delay, compared with linear ratings — measure only U.S. viewing via a TV screen, leaving out mobile and international numbers.

The Mandalorian was once again the lone non-Netflix show on the list, holding firm in the No. 4 spot with just shy of 1 billion minutes of viewing.

Capping off a surge in viewing at the end of 2020, The Office pulled in 1.3 billion streaming minutes. The classic comedy left Netflix at the end of the year and has begun streaming exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Virgin River (20 eps., 1.8B min.)

The Crown (40 eps., 1.5B min.)

The Office (192 eps., 1.3B min.)

The Mandalorian (14 eps., 994M min.)

Selena: The Series (9 eps., 823M min.)

Grey Anatomy (364 eps., 734M min.)

Supernatural (327 eps., 694M min.)

Schitt’s Creek (806 eps., 459M min.)

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (1 film, 639M min.)

Criminal Minds (277 eps., 628M min.)