Village Roadshow Entertainment Group Strikes TV & Podcast Deal With ‘The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood’ Producer Treefort Media

EXCLUSIVE: The podcasting business continues its march on Hollywood.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has struck a deal with Treefort Media, the podcast company behind well-regard audio series Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood to cross-develop and produce a slate of scripted and unscripted podcasts and television series.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, run by CEO Steve Mosko, will look to adapt Treefort Media’s library of podcasts for TV and film, while Treefort Media will look for audio opportunities for Village Roadshow’s projects.

Treefort Media is also behind Keegan-Michael Key’s NFL series Drafted as well as podcast spin-offs of TV series and films including shows covering Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story and For Life.

Village Roadshow has increasingly been expanding its television business including adapting Ernest Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, a reboot of College Bowl, an adaptation of video-game Myst and Lo Life, a scripted series based on the Brooklyn street crew led by Big Vic Lo.

Alix Jaffe, VREG’s Executive Vice President, Television, who will oversee the relationship, said, “As we continue to build our television division, we have the unique opportunity to partner with Kelly and the team at Treefort Media to expand our slate with premium, cross-platform storytelling that will create a more immersive experience for audiences. We believe there is an incredible synergy between our teams and are looking forward to the partnership.”

Kelly Garner, Treefort’s Founder and CEO added, “This is an incredible opportunity not only to collaborate with Village Roadshow’s talented team, but also to supercharge our slate by tapping into Village Roadshow’s iconic and diverse library. We can’t wait to explore the possibilities and expand our pipeline into TV and film.”

Treefort is represented by UTA.