Vice Acquires Doc ‘The Toxic Pigs Of Fukushima’ About Nuclear Disaster Aftermath

EXCLUSIVE: Vice has picked up all rights to documentary The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima by The Eagle Huntress filmmaker Otto Bell.

The film charts the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011 which triggered a tsunami, nuclear disaster and mass evacuations in Fukushima Prefecture. Today, as part of a government push to encourage resettlement, local hunters have been enlisted to dispose of radiated wild boars that now roam the abandoned streets and buildings.

The film was inspired by the photographs of co-producers Toru Hanai and Yuki Iwanami and the original score was written and performed by ambient artist Midori Takada.

The deal was negotiated by Jason Guberman, Chris Andaya, Maral Usefi and Zara Meerza for Vice. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, brokered the deal with Marc Simon of Fox Rothschild on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bell, whose Daisy Ridley-narrated doc The Eagle Huntress was BAFTA-nominated in 2017, said: “I never expected filming the abandoned streets of Fukushima, under the cloud of an unseen enemy, to feel so relevant to us all today. My appreciation goes to the few remaining citizens of the fallout zone for sharing their experiences with me. The 10th anniversary of the ‘3/11’ disaster is upon us, and I hope that the sacrifices you have made will not be forgotten. I’m grateful to Vice for coming on-board to distribute this revealing short – I’ve always admired their courage and determination in bringing important International stories to a global audience.”

Vice will feature the 35-minute documentary in its upcoming doc series The Short List with Suroosh Alvi, curated by its founder.