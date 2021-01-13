ViacomCBS And Sinclair Renew CBS Network Affiliations In 13 Markets

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (5956286d) Jan. 9, 2007, a CBS Corp. logo is silhouetted in Las Vegas. Broadcasting company CBS Corp. said, its first-quarter loss shrank in half as revenue rose on the back of a recovery in advertising Earns CBS, LAS VEGAS, USA

ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group, the No. 2 owner of TV stations in the U.S., have reached early renewals of CBS affiliation agreements in 13 markets reaching almost 6 million TV households.

The agreements cover top-50 markets like Cincinnati, West Palm Beach, FL; Grand Rapids, MI; and Harrisburg, PA.

Sinclair is one of the top operators of CBS affiliates, with reach to 8% of the U.S. spanning 10 million households across 23 markets. The affiliate deals retain a presence for the affiliates on subscription streaming service CBS All Access.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that covers several early renewals,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “We look forward to providing our best-in-class news, sports and entertainment programming to millions of households in Sinclair markets through our valued and long-standing partnership.”

Sinclair president of distribution and network relations Barry Faber said, “We are happy to have reached agreement to continue to offer our viewers CBS content, including primetime and sports programming, which complements our stations’ valuable local news and syndicated content. The renewal is testament to the symbiotic relationship between a network and its affiliates.”

The full roster of affiliates renewed with CBS includes WRGB in Albany, NY; KBAK in Bakersfield, CA; KFDM in Beaumont, TX; KBOI in Boise, ID; WKRC in Cincinnati, OH; KDBC in El Paso, TX; KVAL in Eugene, OR; WWMT in Grand Rapids, MI; WHP in Harrisburg, PA; KTVL in Medford, OR; KPTH in Sioux City, IA; WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL; and KIMA in Yakima, WA.