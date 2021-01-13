VH1 Renews ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ For Season 4, Sets Spring Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: T.I. and Tiny are back! VH1 has greenlighted T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle for a fourth season. Considering they are in the political epicenter of Atlanta, there is sure to be a lot of drama worthy of good reality TV. The new season is set to premiere in the spring.

As the family tries to navigate the pandemic, there’s a lot going on. Tip “T.I.” Harris hits the milestone age of 40, he releases another album, becomes a grandfather and celebrates his 10-year anniversary with Tameka “Tiny” Harris. On top of all that, he participates in many community and social initiatives — which seems to be a theme this season — and becomes a professor at Clark Atlanta University, teaching a course on the “Business of Trap Music,” a class that everyone should want to audit.

For Tiny, she’s excited about becoming a grandmother now that Zonnique officially has embarked on the journey of motherhood. She is executive producing a new talk show and, like T.I., is working on her own philanthropic efforts. All the while, there is sure to be some exciting moments in the Harris family household, especially with Messiah, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress all under the same roof during the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the T.I. & Tiny universe, Monica is fresh off an epic Verzuz music battle with Brandy and her divorce is finalized. She’s prepping her new album and she’s finally moved into a permanent home with her kids. With everything anew, she’s working with Stacey Abrams on voting initiatives. Meanwhile, Toya Wright has put her wedding planning on pause and her daughter Reginae Carter is taking the next steps in her adult life. Rounding out the bunch is LeToya Luckett and Tommicus “Tommi” Walker who just welcomed their baby boy Tysun into the world, but continue to struggle to get back to the love that brought them together in the first place.

In addition to all of these stories, the fourth season will feature appearances by friends of the Harris family, Killer Mike and Shekinah.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is executive produced by T.I. Harris for Grand Hustle, Tiny Harris for Pretty Hustle and Brian Sher for Crossover Entertainment. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan and Jordan Browne serve as executive producers for 51 Minds Entertainment. Paula Aranda, Phakiso Collins and Daniel Blau Rogge are EP for VH1.