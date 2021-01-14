‘Utopia Falls’ Showrunner Joseph Mallozzi To Adapt Fantasy Novel ‘Powder Mage’ As TV Series With No Equal Entertainment & Frantic Films

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Mallozzi, showrunner of Hulu’s sci-fi drama Utopia Falls, is set to adapt Brian McClellan’s fantasy novels Powder Mage for television.

The writer/producer, who executive produced multiple shows in the Stargate universe, has teamed with Canadian production companies No Equal Entertainment, which makes Laura Vandervoort-fronted Bitten, and Baroness Von Sketch Show producer Frantic Films on the project.

Mallozzi will write the pilot episode of the one-hour drama, with a view to showrunning a series. He will start with the Promise of Blood book in McClellan’s Powder Mage Universe.

The drama series will take place in the Nine Nations, a fictional world in which magic collides with 18th century technology against the backdrop of political and social revolution. At the heart of the story are Powder Mages, unique individuals who gain magical abilities from common gunpowder.

The series is a fight for survival as mythical gods return to battle for a world that has changed in their absence. It will feature epic battles, gritty magic, heart-stopping duels, cunning political maneuvers, intrepid investigators, and shocking betrayals.

The Powder Mage trilogy was first published in 2013 and has sold over 700,000 copies. Mallozzi will exec produce with No Equal’s J.B. Sugar, Frantic’s Jamie Brown, and McClellan.

Mallozzi said, “I’m beyond excited to be working with J.B. Sugar and Frantic Films in bringing to life a series adaptation of Brian McClellan’s masterful tale of gunpowder and wizardry.”

McClellan added, “What struck me about talking with J.B. and Joe wasn’t just their professionalism, but their fandom. They love the books, and that’s the biggest compliment an author can get. I’m absolutely thrilled that such a talented group will work to adapt Powder Mage to TV. I’m a huge admirer of Joe’s work, and I can’t wait to see what he does to bring this series to life.”

“I’m delighted to be working with No Equal and Joseph Mallozzi to bring Brian McClellan’s wonderful epic fantasy novels to a television audience. These acclaimed stories are packed with action and compelling characters embedded in the fascinating and emerging genre of Flintlock Fantasy. We can’t wait to adapt them for the small screen,” said Jamie Brown, CEO of Frantic Films

“The Powder Mage novels were brought to my attention by Joseph Mallozzi after we had the chance to collaborate on his series Dark Matter. I am thrilled to be working with him again, and with our partners at Frantic, to adapt McClellan’s rich universe of stories and unique brand of fantasy into a long-running series,” added J.B. Sugar, President of No Equal Entertainment.