US Tops 300,000 New Covid-19 Cases In One Day, Its Highest Single-Day Total

The start of the new year has brought bad news. The US reported 299,087 confirmed coronavirus cases on January 2, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University As of late Saturday, the nation has surpassed 350,000 deaths from coronavirus. At least 350,214 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University said.

Worldwide, the pandemic has infected more than 84.6 million people and resulted in more than 1.8 million deaths, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

California health officials said Sunday that there are over 21,510 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record high.

The state recorded 45,352 new coronavirus cases and 181 new deaths Sunday, bringing the totals to 2,391,261 million cases and 26,538 deaths, health officials said.