Univision Sets PrendeTV; Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Service For U.S. Hispanic Audience To Launch This Quarter

Spanish-language broadcast giant Univision Tuesday announced first quarter launch plans for PrendeTV, joining the crowded streaming market with a free, ad-supported service created for the U.S. Hispanic audience.

It will feature premium 100% Spanish-language programming, debuting with over 30 channels and 10,000 hours of video-on-demand content in Spanish from global partners.

Univision, run by CEO and part owner Wade Davis, the former CFO of Viacom, said the service will feature “the most comprehensive offering of unlimited premium and exclusive content ever curated for U.S. Hispanic consumers,” including curated Spanish language series, movies from Hollywood blockbusters and acclaimed global series, to novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows and children’s programming. The lineup will include Televisa’s exclusive libraries of fan-favorite programming not available on any other streaming platform.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Davis, who formally completed the acquisition of the company two weeks ago and has just set a new team to help him move the company forward.

His former Viacom colleague Pierluigi Gazzolo was named president, chief transformation officer. Luis Silberwasser, most recently at NBCU-owned Telemundo, will be president of the Univision Television Networks Group, and Donna Speciale, former advertising chief at WarnerMedia, will run ad sales and marketing across Univision.

The service “is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States “– and bring new ways for advertisers to reach the U.S. Hispanic audience, Davis said.

PrendeTV, he said, will be a critical part in expanding business partnerships with key distributors. Those deals are still to be announced.

The service marks an expansion of Univision’s top-rated media portfolio that features national broadcast and cable networks, local TV and radio stations, and a suite of leading digital offerings. Consumers watching or streaming live and current-season Univision programming will continue to access this programming exclusively through their cable, satellite and select virtual MVPD subscriptions.

Other services in the space include Peacock Latino, which launched last July with 3,000 hours of content, ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV Latino and a Spanishh-language offering from Fox’s Tubi.