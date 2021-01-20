‘United States Of Al’: Farrah Mackenzie Joins Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Utopia‘s Farrah Mackenzie is set as a series regular opposite Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in United States of Al, CBS’ multi-camera comedy series from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari.

Created and written by Goetsch and Ferrari, United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir, aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.

Goetsch & Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski (pilot only) are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

Mackenzie recently starred as Alice in Amazon’s straight-to-series adaptation of British drama Utopia opposite John Cusack and Rainn Wilson. She also starred as Stella Parton in the NBC television movies Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and the Emmy-nominated Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. On the film side, she appeared in Magnolia Pictures’ Please Stand By opposite Dakota Fanning and in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky alongside Channing Tatum and Katie Holmes.

Mackenzie is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.