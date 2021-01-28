‘Ultra Violet & Blue Demon’ Superhero Comedy Gets Disney Channel Series Order; Scarlett Estevez & More Round Out Cast

Disney Channel has given a series order to Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, a superhero coming-of-age luchador action-comedy from a girl’s point of view, starring Mexican luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. as a version of himself and Scarlett Estevez (Bunk’d) as Ultra Violet. The project had received a cast-contingent pilot order in January 2020, and now has received a formal series greenlight. The series, which introduces a relatable Mexican American family with a very special legacy, will showcase a predominately Latinx main cast and producing team.

The series unfolds as a magical luchador mask selects 13-year-old Violet (Estevez) to become Ultra, the superhero successor to her uncle, who is the famous Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr. and a superhero-in-disguise. Ultra begins her own secret superhero training with her uncle, all while having to navigate the ups and downs of middle school. As they start to work together, Uncle Blue realizes he can learn a few things from Ultra’s modern Gen-Z take on crime-fighting.

“Blue Demon Jr. is a Mexican cultural icon and we are looking forward to introducing him—and the luchador mythology—to our viewers,” said Rafael Garcia, vice president, Development, Disney Branded Television. “With Violet and her family, we also have the opportunity to present an authentic Mexican American family in a series that combines humor and adventure in a unique Latinx shake-up of the superhero genre.”

Also starring are Marianna Burelli as Violet’s mother, Nina; Juan Alfonso as Violet’s father, Sebastian; Brandon Rossel as Violet’s brother, Miguelito; Zelia Ankrum as Violet’s best friend, Trudy; and Bryan Blanco as Violet’s goody-two-shoes classmate Enrique Diaz-Diaz.

Blue Demon Jr. will co-executive produce alongside fellow co-exec EPs Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar who brought the IP to Disney. Jorge Garcia Castro will also serve as a co-executive producer. The pilot episode was written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, One Day at a Time) and directed by Alejandro Damiani (M.A.M.O.N.).

Estevez is repped by The Osbrink Agency, Luber Roklin and Morris Yorn.