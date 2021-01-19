‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Renewed For Season 3 By BET

EXCLUSIVE: BET has picked up a third season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, cable’s No.1 series among Black viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

The renewal comes ahead of Sistas’ midseason premiere on Jan. 27. Production on season 3 is slated to start at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta at the end of the month, six months after the show’s second season wrapped at the studio. It marked the first completed season of a TV series produced entirely during Covid. Perry used a quarantine bubble at his sprawling studio complex to successfully shoot new episodes of his four BET/BET+ series. Renewals for other Perry shows, more notably The Oval, will likely follow.

For two consecutive seasons, Sistas has been a strong ratings performer. The series’ second season ranks as the No. 1 series in the 18-49 demo for African Americans on cable. Both Season 1 and Season 2 also have ranked as the No. 1 cable and broadcast program in the Wednesday 9-10 PM time slot among Black audiences in the adults 18-49 and 25-54 demographics as well as total viewers in Nielsen Live+SD and Live+3.

Additionally, Sistas‘ first season ranked as the No. 1 new series for African-Americans in the 18-49 demo across cable and broadcast and No. 1 new cable series for African Americans 25-54.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, the hourlong dramatic comedy follows a group of single black women as they navigate their complicated love life, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. They must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown lead the ensemble cast, which also includes DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. Michelle Sneed serves as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.