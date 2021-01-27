Tyler Perry Receives Coronavirus Vaccine, Urges Education & Research To Quell Skepticism Ahead Of BET Special

Tyler Perry received both doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and hopes to help reluctant skeptics form their own opinion about the vaccination.

The multi-hyphenate spoke with CBS This Morning on Tuesday and shared the details for his upcoming BET special, Covid-19 Vaccine and the Black Community A Tyler Perry Special, set to premiere Thursday. The BET special event will see the mogul discuss the virus and vaccine with experts, with the hopes of educating viewers about the doses.

“I’m not taking this vaccine because I want you to take it, I want to give you the information so you make your own choices,” he told CBS’ Gayle King. “I think that’s what it’s about, education and information.”

During the Tuesday interview Perry said he understands where the distrust and skepticism about the vaccine comes from, especially for the Black community. He mentioned the Tuskegee experiment and Henrietta Lacks, adding that the history of such experiments “raises flags for us as African American people.”

He also revealed that he initially didn’t trust the vaccine, also given the previous administration, but decided to take the shots once experts answered his questions. While not everyone can access the answers about the Covid-19 vaccine as easily as Perry, the Madea actor-director said that doubt isn’t worth skipping the vaccine.

“I think that it’s just important that people know that, if you take your chances with Covid you never know how it’s going to affect you and it could affect your long-term health,” he said.

His special will air on BET Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. PT/ET. See the full CBS This Morning interview above.