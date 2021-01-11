Twitter, Social Media Stocks Trading Lower After Trump Ban

Shares of fell more than 10% in early trading after the social media platform banned President Donald Trump permanently Friday for risk of inciting violence, but had regained some ground by late morning.

The stock is changing hands at $48, down about 6.7%.

Trump egged on supporters at a rally Wednesday, reiterating false claims the election had been stolen. A mob then violently trashed the Capitol building resulting in five deaths as lawmakers attempted to ratify president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

The markets mostly shrugged off the chaos last week. On Monday, the DJIA had slipped 0.43% and the tech heavy Nasdaq was off 0.79%, with social media stocks down by more that than. , which also banned the president, is off 2.9%. Apple, Google and Amazon, which stopped supporting the smaller, alt-Twitter platform Parler, were trading down, respectively, 1.53%, 1.02% and 1.18%.

Trump had 88 million Twitter followers and the service had been his main communication conduit throughout his presidency. Moves by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to moderate content grew increasingly controversial leading up to and after the election — with right side of the aisle crying bias and the left insisting that any measures that were taken were not sufficient. Lawmakers called CEOs to testify at a series of hearings and executives have appeared increasingly uncomfortable with the role of public policing. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said on various occasions that he would not be opposed to some government regulation on how the industry operates.

That’s a kind of model followed in Europe. German Chancellor Angel Merkel weighed in on the issue Monday, criticizing Twitter’s decision to ban Trump as a breach of “the fundamental right to free speech,” according to the Financial Times. She told the publication through a spokesman that she believes the government should the one to adopt laws regarding online behavior. In the U.S., just about the only specific law in place regarding social media deals with online sex trafficking.

Twitter initially said that it would keep the @POTUS account active but would continue to monitor it. Within minutes after posting, Trump’s tweets disappeared from that account, too. Twitter said that they violated rules that prohibit using another account to evade suspension.

Trump had posted a message on @POTUS, blasting the platform for banning @realdonaldtrump and vowing, “We will not be silenced!” He also said they are “negotiating with “various other sites,” and even looking at the possibilities of “building out our own platform in the near future.”

Trump supporters who claimed that Twitter was biased against them flocked to Parler, which has less stringent terms of use. That has now gone dark.

Trump hasn’t been heard from publicly since his latest Tweets but is said to be planning a visit to the town of Alamo, Texas tomorrow to mark completion of 400 miles of border wall.

Congress is preparing a vote to urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president, and if there’s no movement on that in 24 hours, drawing up articles of impeachment.