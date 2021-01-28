Twitter Promotes Ged Tarpey To Managing Director Of Global Media & Entertainment

today named Ged Tarpey as managing director of Global Media & Entertainment, overseeing relationships with studios, networks and streamers.

Tarpey has been with Twitter since 2012 most recently as sales lead for U.S. media and entertainment where he’s worked on innovative ways for the industry to market content on Twitter. He replaces Jen Prince, who was elevated to the role of Global Head of Content Partnerships in November, 2020.

Tarpey will lead a team focused on building “durable partnerships across movie studios, TV networks, streaming platforms, publishing, sports leagues and sports betting companies in the US, and around the world,” the company said. He’ll be based in Los Angeles reporting to JP Maheu, VP, U.S. Client Services.

Prior to joining Twitter, Ged spent six years at Microsoft where he was global account director working with movie studios. (His first career was as a professional footballer in his native England for Manchester City.)

Twitter said recent showbiz projects have included a global Hamilton Watch-Party on the platform led by Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast members who live tweeted as they watched the film premiere with fans on Disney+. Hulu premiered the first full episode of new series Love, Victor exclusively on Twitter, followed by a cast Q&A through @TwitterTV. Twitter helped promote Universal’s PVOD release of the film Freaky. And HBO Max used Twitter’s “Like To Remind” Video Website card and Image App Card to create buzz and drive awareness of the launch.

“I’m excited to build upon our deep relationships within the entertainment industry, ensuring we continue to be an integral collaborator for our marketing partners around the world,” said Tarpey.