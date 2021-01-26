Twitter Permanently Suspends Account Of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Lindell, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, who has continued to push the notion of election fraud since Trump lost to Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, said his products will no longer be carried in the stores of some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's.

has permanently suspended the account of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of former President Donald Trump’s most steadfast defenders who has advanced conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

A Twitter spokesperson said that Lindell’s account was suspended due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

The policy prohibits users from “manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process.”

The policy was updated following the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, outlining steps that Twitter will take to respond to “repeated sharing of Tweets that receive warning labels. Ultimately, repeated violations of this policy can result in permanent suspension.”

A spokesperson for MyPillow did not immediately return a request for comment. The company’s Twitter account remains on the platform.

Following the siege on the Capitol, retailers like Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond have stopped carrying MyPillow products, Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network last week.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in the days after the Capitol siege, triggering outrage on the right that the platform and other Silicon Valley companies were stifling conservative voices. But Twitter said that the president repeatedly violated its policies.

During the Trump years, Lindell has gone from pitchman to political figure, as he has talked about running for governor of Minnesota in 2022. But he’s tried to advance unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, and even met with Trump at the White House on Jan. 15 in a last ditch effort to reverse the election results.