Twitter Is Helping To Build An Alternative To Twitter, Says CEO Jack Dorsey

CEO Jack Dorsey said today in a tweetstorm that his company is exploring the development of a decentralized standard for social media. He revealed the initiative, dubbed @bluesky, in a long thread that attempted to explain Twitter’s recent and controversial deplatforming of President Donald Trump and other conservative commenters.

The move by Twitter on @bluesky is one of several in the works by blockchain developers in the wake of the takedowns by social media services and providers like Amazon. The surprise is that Twitter would contribute to a concept that may lead to its own demise.

“We are trying to do our part by funding an initiative around an open decentralized standard for social media,” Dorsey said in his tweetstorm. “Our goal is to be a client of that standard for the public conversation layer of the internet. We call it #bluesky.”

He continued, “Twitter is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard.”

Dorsey likened the proposed new decentralized standard to Bitcoin, the digital currency which is also decentralized. Dorsey called it “a foundational internet technology that is not controlled or influenced by any single individual or entity. This is what the internet wants to be, and over time, more of it will be.” He acknowledged that such a project “will take time to build. We are in the process of interviewing and hiring folks, looking at both starting a standard from scratch or contributing to something that already exists. No matter the ultimate direction, we will do this work completely through public transparency.”