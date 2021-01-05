Twitter Acquires Team Behind Podcast App Breaker

is acquiring the team behind Breaker, a podcast app with community and social elements launched in 2016. The news comes a month after the social media giant announced testing of an audio-enabled chat rooms feature, called Spaces.

In a blog post, Breaker CEO Erik Berlin said it will shut down on Jan. 15 “to focus on building what comes next… We’re now inspired to go even further in re-imagining how we communicate with each other, beyond the scope of traditional podcasts,” he said.

Twitter is in the beginning phase of testing Spaces with invited users. There were no specific details on the kind of tech Breaker’s team will develop for Twitter but Breaker co-founder Leah Culver said she’s “excited to help create the future of audio conversations.”

“We’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” added Berlin.

“You’ll want to find a new podcast listening app, but we believe apps have improved so much since Breaker first launched (and likely because Breaker existed). If your podcast is hosted on Breaker, it’s fairly straightforward to move to another platform. We truly hope you can find a new home for your podcast listening and hosting,” he said.