List Of TV Shows That Have Delayed Production Returns Due To Surge In Covid-19 Infections & Deaths

An unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections and deaths in Los Angeles County has prompted numerous TV shows to delay their return to production following the holiday hiatus.

The studios are responding to an appeal by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the county. Studios and streamers had been reviewing the logistics involved, including talent availability and whether cast and crew would be paid for the additional idle days. All productions have been following strict Covid-19 protocols since filming resumed.

Here’s a list of shows with their original planned return dates along with their new expected return-to-production dates. We will update the list as additional shows are announced.

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION:

The Goldbergs (ABC) and Atypical (Netflix), scheduled to resume week of Jan. 4, now delayed by a week to Jan. 11

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, planning to return Jan. 11, their originally scheduled date.

DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS/ABC SIGNATURE/20th TELEVISION:

Sixteen scripted series (listed below) will remain on holiday hiatus until Jan. 18, when production will resume. The shows had previously been slated to return to production on Jan. 11 or a few days earlier.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Stations 19 (ABC)

American Housewife (ABC)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mixed-ish (ABC)

Rebel (ABC)

This Is Us (NBC)

9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

American Crime Story: Impeachment (FX)

American Horror Story (FX)

Mayans M.C. (FX)

Big Shot (Disney+)

The Orville (Hulu)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

UNIVERSAL TELEVISION:

Mr. Mayor (NBC) (Jan. 11)

Kenan (NBC) (Jan. 11)

Good Girls (NBC) (Jan. 11)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) (Jan. 11)

Hacks (HBO Max) (Jan. 11)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Jan. 18)

WARNER BROS. TELEVISION:

All American (The CW), Bob ❤️ Abishola (CBS), B Positive (CBS), Call Me Kat (Fox), Mom (CBS), Shameless (Showtime), You (Netflix), all scheduled to return from holiday break on Jan. 4, now preparing to resume production week of Jan. 11.

WBTV’s Lucifer and Young Sheldon were previously scheduled to resume production Jan. 11; All Rise was previously scheduled to start on Jan. 22

TELEPICTURES:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returning Monday, Jan. 11 (originally scheduled to return Jan. 4).

CBS STUDIOS:

Five series (listed below) scheduled to return Jan. 4, now slated to resume production Jan. 11

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Seal Team (CBS)

Why Women Kill (CBS All Access)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)