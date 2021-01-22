‘Turner & Hooch’: Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell & Cristina Rosato Join Disney+ Reboot As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hamilton (The Actress Diaries), Paul Campbell (Battlestar Galactica) and Cristina Rosato (Little Italy) are set for recurring roles in Turner & Hooch, Disney+’s reboot of the classic 1989 buddy-cop comedy feature. The TV series, which has a 12-episode order, comes from Matt Nix and 20th TV.

Like the movie, the hourlong series centers on Scott Turner, played by Josh Peck, who now is a U.S. marshal — versus the police detective played by Tom Hanks in the movie. When the ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

The series also stars as Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff.

Hamilton plays Trent Havelock, Senior Deputy Marshal to Scott Turner (Peck). The only thing he loves more than chasing down bad guys is taking credit at the press conference afterwards. He gets all the fame, all the glory, and all the great cases—everything Scott thinks he wants. And he doesn’t much like dogs.

Campbell portrays Grady Garland, Laura Turner’s (Fonseca) ex-husband and Matthew’s (Maguire) father. He’s a well-meaning small-town cop who peaked in High School and at this point probably has more in common with his eight-year-old than his ex.

Rosato plays Olivia, Xavier Watkins’ (McLaren) fiancée. An Oakland cop from the Midwest. She’s warm, earnest, and enthusiastic, seemingly the complete opposite of her enigmatic soon-to-be husband



Turner & Hooch is produced by 20th Television. Nix is creator, writer and executive produces with McG. Mike Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

Hamilton is known for his lead role in The Actress Diaries. Most recently he was in Hallmark’s A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, The Babysitters Club on Netflix and A Wedding to Remember on City TV. He’s repped by Williams Management Entertainment Studio and Kirk Talent Agencies.

Campbell’s previous credits include a series regular role on Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica and a lead role in CTV comedy series Spun Out. He has starred in several Hallmark Channel original movies including Surprised by Love and Sun, Sand & Romance as well as A Godwink Christmas for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and The Girl In The Bathtub for Lifetime. Most recently, Campbell wrote and starred in Christmas by Starlight for Hallmark. He’s repped by Pacific Artists Management.

Rosato is next to star in Canadian-Argentinian indie drama The Vegas. Her previous film credits include Mafia Inc., Little Italy opposite Emma Roberts, Mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bad Santa 2 opposite Billy Bob Thornton. On television, she was recently seen in ABC’s The Good Doctor, Showtime’s City on a Hill and Freeform’s Party of Five. She is repped by CESD, Martinez Creative Management, Nuance Talent Management and Luber Roklin.