‘Tu-Night Con Omar Chaparro’ Renewed For Season 2 At Estrella Media 

EXCLUSIVE: U.S Hispanic broadcaster Estrella Media has renewed its primetime talkshow Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro for a second season.

The show, which is described as a late-night talkshow in primetime, returns for its sophomore season on January 25 at 9pm.

The series is hosted by Mexican star Omar Chaparro, who has starred in Detective Pikachu and co-hosts Netflix’s Nailed It! Mexico. Chaparro, who also co-exec produces, scored close to 2M viewers during its first 20-episode season.

“This series was an exciting addition to our primetime line-up and it delivered audiences that challenged not only Spanish-language television networks but English networks as well,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming at Estrella Media. “EstrellaTV is committed to offering a fresh take on the late-night talk format for the U.S. Hispanic audience. We’re excited to see the series audience grow since its launch, and we’re enthusiastic about the format and our partnership with Omar.”

The series was also popular on digital and social media channels with over 26M views on its YouTube channel.

“We were able to tap into a passionate fanbase on social as well with many of the videos receiving over one million views in just a few weeks,” said René Santaella, EVP, Digital and Streaming Media at Estrella Media. “Wherever the consumer wants to watch, we are going to build an audience, and it certainly helps to have such an engaging show like Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro.”