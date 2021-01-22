‘Wind River’ Outfit Savvy Media Options Driverless Cars Story ‘Driven’, Which Profiles Former Google Engineer Pardoned By Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Wind River and A Private War outfit Savvy Media has acquired rights to Business Insider (formerly Wired) journalist Alex Davies’ book Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car.

Released by Simon & Schuster on January 5, 2021, the book charts the quest to develop driverless cars and the fierce competition between Google, Uber and other companies in the race to launch the cutting-edge, controversial technology.

The historical overview profiles a number of the industry’s key players, including Anthony Levandowski, the former Google engineer sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing trade secrets but who was pardoned by now-former President Trump on Tuesday night.

Matthew George (Wind River) will produce under his Savvy Media Holdings banner alongside Courtney Shepard (1917), the firm’s head of development, who will executive produce. The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Cohen on behalf of Savvy Media.

Savvy recently hired screenwriter Justin Lader to pen Battle of the Billionaires, the true story of a reclusive billionaire taking on his diabolical neighbor, and partnered with Stampede Ventures to option rights to screenwriter Ward Parry’s original spy thriller Mr. Croup.

Company credits also include Rob Reiner’s Shock and Awe, LBJ and recently released The Secret: Dare To Dream starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas.