Capitol Riots: World Leaders Dismayed By “Assault On Democracy”, Call For Peaceful Transfer Of Power

World leaders have expressed dismay and revulsion at yesterday’s assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

Many have decried the actions as an “attack on democracy” and urged a peaceful transition of power, while some have also called out Trump for inciting the violence.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians “are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States” and that “Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

