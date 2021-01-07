Click to Skip Ad
Capitol Riots: World Leaders Dismayed By “Assault On Democracy”, Call For Peaceful Transfer Of Power

Capitol Riots
Capitol Riots aftermath AP

World leaders have expressed dismay and revulsion at yesterday’s assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

Many have decried the actions as an “attack on democracy” and urged a peaceful transition of power, while some have also called out Trump for inciting the violence.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians “are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States” and that “Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a prominent Trump ally, condemned the “disgraceful scenes”.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel went further this morning, saying that Trump’s “comments directly led to the violence, and so far he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong.”

In a video on Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron commented: “When, in one of the world’s oldest democracies, supporters of an outgoing president take up arms to challenge the legitimate results of an election, a universal idea – that of ‘one person, one vote’ – is undermined.”

“What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely. We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy” he added.

German’s leader Angela Merkel said this morning that the images of the violence made her “furious and sad”, adding: “I regret very much that President Trump has not conceded defeat.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described the incident as “deeply worrying”, adding that “President Trump and several members of Congress bear substantial responsibility for developments”.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Mr Trump and his supporters “must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy”.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, tweeted that “democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully – should never be undone by a mob”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia – another close U.S ally – condemned the “distressing scenes” and said he looked forward to a peaceful transfer of power.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed to see news about rioting and violence…Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.”

The Venezuelan government, which the U.S. does not recognise as legitimate, said “with this regrettable episode, the United States suffers the same thing that it has generated in other countries with its policies of aggression”.

Trump supporters overcame the Capitol yesterday during which time one woman was shot dead. Three others are reported to have died during the riot, which interrupted Congress’s count of electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The insurrection was sparked after Trump spoke to protesters to repeat his false claim that he won November’s election.

Congress ultimately returned to the Capitol later in the evening and early this morning confirmed Biden’s election win.

