Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

How ‘The Father’ Editor Yorgos Lamprinos Sculpted Narrative Puzzle, Tapping Into A Subjective Experience Of Dementia

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Pilot Season 2021: What To Expect Amid The Pandemic & Status Of Leftover 2020 Broadcast Pilots
Read the full story

‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Newcomer Charlbi Dean Signs With UTA

Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean Lede Company

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Charlbi Dean has signed with UTA.

Dean is the female lead in Rubin Östlund’s anticipated Triangle of Sadness, opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson. Dean was hand-picked by Östlund for the coveted role after he met, read and auditioned with several A-list actresses.

Östlund who won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for The Square in 2017, is rumored to be entering the film into the 2021 festival circuit. It will mark Dean’s first major role in a studio film.

Dean is also represented by Silver Lining Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad