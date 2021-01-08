‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Newcomer Charlbi Dean Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Charlbi Dean has signed with UTA.

Dean is the female lead in Rubin Östlund’s anticipated Triangle of Sadness, opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson. Dean was hand-picked by Östlund for the coveted role after he met, read and auditioned with several A-list actresses.

Östlund who won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for The Square in 2017, is rumored to be entering the film into the 2021 festival circuit. It will mark Dean’s first major role in a studio film.

Dean is also represented by Silver Lining Entertainment.