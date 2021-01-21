Trevor Noah Reviews The Biden Inauguration, As “America Got A New Dad”

Trevor Noah waxed rhapsodic in his opening monologue tonight. “The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and McDonald’s share price in Florida went way up, because America got a new Dad.”

Noah was ebullient about the day’s events. “I don’t know about you, but this will stay in my memory forever – Joe Biden’s middle name is Robinette?”

The day was filled with strange sights, Noah allowed, including “An amazing singer wearing her own Etsy store” (Lady Gaga) and “an old man on his way to the post office,” the latter a poke at Bernie Sanders, who is coming in for his share of abuse online for his casual dress at the event.

“Even Mike Pence attended,” Noah noted, adding that the mask-wearing VP handed his protective mask to Kamala Harris once she was sworn in.

There was an acknowledgment of President Trump’s farewell, with Noah noting the strange signoff by the former Commander-in-Chief when he said, “Have a good life.” The host claimed that note was not something an outgoing president says, but is a line stolen from “when your best friend starts dating your ex.”

“My man knows you have to leave on a cliffhanger,” Noah said, and mentioned the more than 140 pardons before exiting, including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black “That’s a terrible thing to do to a rapper, taking away their street cred,” Noah said.

He added that “it’s incredible he didn’t pardon himself,” and said Trump probably thought, “I can’t let this guy off that easy.”